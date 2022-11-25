Ripples felt in New Mexico from several earthquakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six different earthquakes were recorded Thursday in Texas, which sent ripples felt in parts of New Mexico.

The two biggest quakes were recorded within minutes of each other Thursday, around 40 miles south of the New Mexico-Texas border, in Texas.

At 12:14 p.m., a 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded, followed by a bigger, 4.9-magnitude earthquake recorded at 12:19 p.m.

Reports show ripples were felt in and around Carlsbad, Hobbs and Lake Arthur.

It’s the second time in the last week or so that places in New Mexico felt ripples from an earthquake in this area of west Texas.

On November 16, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake‘s epicenter was in around the same area as the cluster of quakes Thursday. Those also sent ripples that were felt as far away as Alamogordo.