River of Lights begins with new safety measures in effect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Millions of twinkling lights are now illuminating the Albuquerque BioPark for the River of Light’s 25th annual event.

USA Today ranks the River of Lights as one of the Top 10 light displays in the country. But for many a tragedy that happened last year is casting a shadow on this year’s event.

Many will be remembering the 7-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street with his family.

While the lights displays that we all know and love is staying the same, some pedestrian safety measures have been added.

“I think that’s a great idea, we were talking about that because there’s such a long long– we decided to park over here and my daughter just knows where all these places are, and we said we have to be careful,” said David Patton, a longtime River of Lights attendee.

The city has also upgraded its free Park and Ride system. This year, people can park at the zoo and get shuttled to the River of Lights.

