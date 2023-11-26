River of Lights returns with new safety measures

It's the first evening of River of Lights at the Albuquerque BioPark. The Botanic Gardens have been transformed into a dazzling holiday display.

There’s a renewed focus on safety this year after the death of Pronoy Bhattacharya two years ago.

Albuquerque says they will not allow people to cross the street in the place where Pronoy died while crossing Central with his family.

Instead, the trolley path will be opened up for pedestrians to cross under Central.

“If you’re going to be crossing at Central and Tingley area, you’ll be forced to use that trolley path. The PSAs that are assigned there will send you that way,” said APD Sgt. Ryan Stone.

Lighting has been installed under the Central bridge above the bike path. The city also installed a speed camera to automatically ticket drivers going too fast on Central.

Eastbound drivers on Central won’t be allowed to turn left on New York into the BioPark parking lot. The city is really pushing the Park and Ride from the zoo this year.