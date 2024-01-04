Road construction begins on busy South Valley road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you regularly drive in South Valley, you may experience delays through the spring as a major road is now under construction.

Isleta Boulevard is now under construction south of Rio Bravo. According to Bernalillo County officials, you can expect one-lane traffic from Gun Club Road to Durand Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. That will last until early April.

Officials urge you to drive carefully, be patient and slow down in the construction zone.