Road work to slow I-40 near Clines Corners

CLINES CORNERS, N.M. — If you’re on I-40 near Clines Corners, between now and November, some road work will be slowing down traffic in that area.

Both eastbound and westbound I-40 will be down to one lane on each side, beginning next week. This will occur between mile markers 232 and 240.

Crews will work on guardrail replacement, signage and roadway preservation.

Eastbound traffic will be moved to the westbound side and separated from WB traffic. Once EB work is done, WB traffic will move to the EB side and be separated as WB work begins.

For full traffic updates live and anytime, visit the KOB 4 Traffic page.