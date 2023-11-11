Roadrunner Food Bank in need of food donations as holiday season approaches

Higher food costs and inflation continue to impact New Mexicans, leaving many to turn to food banks for help especially during the holidays.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Higher food costs and inflation continue to impact New Mexicans, leaving many to turn to food banks for help especially during the holidays.

One of the state’s largest food bank is seeing that demand, but there’s not enough donations.

“We have less food in our warehouse, we obviously have seen the rollback of SNAP benefits to pre-pandemic levels, which has meant that a lot of SNAP recipients – that did not need our assistance – are reaching back out to our food network,” said Sonya Warwick, director of Communications Roadrunner Food Bank.

The upcoming holidays just add to the demand. Typically, the Roadrunner Food Bank would partner with the U.S. Postal Service for their annual Fall Letter Carriers Food Drive.

“People would leave out a bag or a box filled of food out of their mailbox, and a U.S. Postal Service personnel would pick that up on our behalf,” said Warwick.

This type of food drive takes place twice a year to help out the food bank. Once in the spring and another in November.

But due to “unforeseen circumstances” this year, it’s not happening.

“So we’re going to be missing out anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 pounds of food that really come in to compliment the food that you see here in this warehouse,” Warwick said.

Roadrunner Food Bank says it will really hurt their efforts as it doesn’t just serve the Albuquerque area, they also extend a helping hand in other parts of the state.

With three upcoming food distributions, they are hoping the community can lend a hand with food donations.

“Anything from box goods to canned good items. Of course, we’d love for people to focus on those high protein items. Canned meats for example, proteins like peanut butter for example, or similar items like that,” said Warwick.

Volunteers are also always welcomed and needed. People can always drop off food donations at the food bank.

For more information on how you can help, click here.