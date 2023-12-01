Roadrunner Little League hit by thieves in Northeast Heights

The president of the Roadrunner Little League says they got ripped off for tens of thousands of dollars.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The president of the Roadrunner Little League says they got ripped off for tens of thousands of dollars.

Two Gator utility vehicles, along with tools, a pitching machine, and even the tanks of gas were stolen, according to President John Dellalonga. He suspects it happened sometime Sunday.

It’s the first time he’s chased away trouble at Hahn Park in northeast Albuquerque.

“I walked in here one morning and I smelled a cigarette, so I knew there was somebody in here,” Dellalonga said. “All the drawers were open.”

Then, there was another time when the concession stand was broken into.

“There was a heater, there was a television, all up in the box,” he said.

He said people also set up camp in the scorer’s box.

“We have a guy that sleeps here every night,” Dellalonga said. “Everyone thinks we’re here in the Heights – that we don’t have it. But it’s pretty bad.”

However, this loss hurts the most.

“You’re taking away from the kids,” he said.

Delallonga says they will likely put on a fundraiser to try and recoup what was lost. He said APD did respond to the scene and file a report.

He wants the public to be on the lookout for someone trying to sell two Gators, but he’s not hopeful they will get their stolen items back.