Robbery suspect arrested at NW Albuquerque restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect is accused of trying to rob a gas station and ramming into a police officer’s patrol vehicle before getting arrested at a restaurant.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Jordon Vasquez allegedly tried robbing the Circle K gas station on New Mexico Highway 528 with a knife and an axe. Police say they arrived to find him fighting with others in the parking lot.

Then, Vasquez allegedly got in an SUV. As he was speeding away, he reportedly hit an APD patrol vehicle twice.

Police then caught up to him at the Pei Wei restaurant on Coors Bypass. Court documents indicate Vasquez started running into the restaurant, still armed with a knife. However, he dropped it before going inside, where police arrested him.

Vasquez now faces charges including robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and charges for running from officers.