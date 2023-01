CLOUDCROFT, N.M. — A portion of U.S. Highway 82 has been closed due to a rockslide, according to New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Officials say U.S. 82 from milepost 2 to 8, near the tunnel, have been closed in both directions.

Crews are working to remove rocks from the roadway.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.