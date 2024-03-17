Roost the Ridges event postponed due to weather

Participants of the Roost the Ridges Mountain Bike Enduro are getting more time to practice. The event has been postponed til March 30 due to weather.

KOB 4 spoke to the owner of Aztec Adventures to find out why it was so important to postpone this event.

“Cancelling today or postponing today was definitely a good call,” said Neil Hannum, co-owner of Aztec Adventures.

Saturday was the day set for the Mountain Bike Enduro in the Four Corners. But officials decided to wait before that initial stopwatch starts on March 30 due to the weather.

“There were safety concerns, there were access concerns, and really the trails could get messed up quite a bit as well,” said Hannum.

It wasn’t just officials that had concerns, participants were also calling Aztec Adventure.

“They were concerned about riding on the tops of those ridges and the possibility of falling off one of those cliffs,” Hannum said. “And there were concerns just about the temperature of the weather, which I had my own concerns with the possibility of hypothermia.”

This is the third year of “Roost the Ridges Enduro” put on by Aztec Adventures.

Enduro officials received a number of calls about weather concerns, showing the event is something people not just in the Four Corners want to participate in.

“As we were getting sign-ups going, we have about 71 people signed up currently, and those people are coming from various communities around the region,” said Hannum.