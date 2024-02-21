Roswell Adult Center receives major upgrades

The Roswell Adult Center has been around for decades, offering entertainment, fitness, and a spot to socialize. Now, the center is adding more options for people to choose from.

ROSWELL, N.M. – The Roswell Adult Center has been around for decades, offering entertainment, fitness, and a spot to socialize. Now, the center is adding more options for people to choose from.

Through a grant, they added nearly $30,000 worth of equipment to their cardio room last year.

“It’s ellipticals, bicycles, treadmills, and so we had to move some of our other equipment. So we now have two rooms of workout equipment,” said Tracy Shultz, the recreation leader of the Roswell Adult Center.

They also renovated a sitting area for people to relax and drink coffee.

“It’s been wonderful to see them come out and have fun and meet new people. They sit here and have coffee after class. Some of them leave and go out to lunch together,” said Shultz.

Shultz says it’s the new pickleball court that keeps the phone ringing at the adult center.

“There’s going to be four, and two of them will be covered. So people will be able to play even when it’s a hot sunny day out there or if it’s raining. I believe the courts will still be able to be used with the covers,” Shultz said.

The Roswell Adult Center Foundation paid for the four pickleball courts. Although they are not ready, they are already making plans.

“We’ve talked about having classes. So we will get an instructor, and we’re looking for an instructor,” said Shultz.

She says they started construction on the courts back in December and are expected to be done by spring.

“It all has to do with the temperature of that final seal. They have to have a certain temperature for a certain amount of days before they can put that final seal on. So it’s all going to come down really to the weather,” said Shultz.