Roswell among finalists to host National Championship Air Races

ROSWELL, N.M. — For nearly six decades, Reno Air Racing has taken off in Reno, Nevada.

“They’re looking for a new community and we’re one of the six finalists,” Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings said.

Roswell is one of six cities to be considered to host the annual 10-day national championship.

“They were impressed with what we have and our willingness to work with them, and so I think we have a real, real strong opportunity to be selected,” Jennings said.

The city is already mapping out future plans, just in case.

“We have a section of the airport that we think that we can use to truly congregate all the visitors and the party spectators watching the air show in a safe manner and have the racing out over areas where it won’t be over a highly populated or densely populated area,” Jennings said. “So for safety, it works really well.”

The mayor says not just Roswell will see an impact from the air races.

“It really fits well into our regional economic base, our economic base here with our air service that we have in Roswell, we’ve included Carlsbad, Artesia, and Ruidoso and Mescalero,” Jennings said. “It’s kind of a partnership, how we got air service here was by working together, and this would be another case where we can all work together in this whole region and area.”

A decision will be made early next year on what city will be chosen to host the first NCAR in September 2025.