Roswell CTE programs receive funding to help students with supplies

ROSWELL, N.M. – Over 100 Roswell High School students in career technical education completed their pathways this year.

A resource that allows students to get college credit but also get job opportunities, certification, and real-world experience right out of high school.

“We’ve had the AG, we’ve had auto shop, and we’ve had welding. But it hasn’t been until the last 10 years that we have really, really focused on growing that CTE programs to give students another option,” said Rosalba Mendoza, principal for Roswell High School.

Roswell high has 11 pathways, from culinary arts to welding, and veterinary science. But the school is hoping to give high schoolers more options.

“We’re looking into the human services. That one can break down or break out into two different career pathways, either the social work or counseling pathway, or a police officer or being a corrections officer. That one breaks down into those two,” said Mendoza.

The high school got a $5,000 scholarship from Airgas, a welding company, that will allow them to buy supplies, welding equipment, and awards for students who complete their pathway.

“We had a gracious donation to Airgas this year, and we use that money to build a toolbox for our top four completers this year who are going on to the college,” said Hollis Boardman, CTE teacher at Roswell High School.

Roswell High School got another $5,000 to add a propane course to the CTE list. With the money, they will buy equipment and pay for instructor training to teach students propane services in the HVAC field.

“This is a new layer that we would add into our construction department that we’ve never had before and other certifications our students could have,” said Boardman.