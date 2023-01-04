Roswell High School student accused of bringing a weapon to school

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell schools went on lockdown after a high school student was found in possession of a weapon Wednesday morning.

Parents and community members received a letter from the Roswell school district, stating the student body was put on lockdown after a high school student was found with a weapon in his possession.

The letter states the district immediately addressed and controlled the matter. Law enforcement was called to search the school and ensure the matter was fully resolved.

The district reported no injuries and no risk of any imminent harm. Parents and the community were advised to stay out of the vicinity of the high school as law enforcement conducted an investigation.

The full letter sent to parents and community members Wednesday morning is as follows:

Dear RISD Parents and Community:

Our District takes student safety and community communication very seriously. This morning, a student at Roswell High School was found with a weapon in his possession. The student body was quickly put in lockdown, and because of the prompt and competent actions of school staff, the matter was addressed and controlled immediately. There are no injuries and no risk of any imminent harm. Nevertheless, I wanted to provide immediate feedback to the community and to assure you that all students and staff are safe and healthy. Local law enforcement is currently on scene and fully searching the school to assure that the matter is fully resolved. I ask that parents and community members stay out of the RHS vicinity for the time being so as not to interfere with law enforcement and the smooth flow of traffic around the school. I will provide an update at first opportunity.