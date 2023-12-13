Roswell hosts annual Christmas light display competition

Roswell's Christmas light competition has been in the works for three years.

“This time of the year, there are quite a few people that are not as happy, and there are quite a few that are. So we figured this would be a good way to spread some holiday cheer,” said Mark Salas, organizer of Roswell’s light competition. “There’s just something about Christmas lights being up in the evening. When you get to drive by, it just catches your eye, you slow down and stop to take in the wow factor.”

There are 32 houses signed up as of right now. Salas says the judges will be looking for a theme, creativity, originality, and lastly, a wow factor.

Dec. 15 is the last day to enter the competition. No late entries will be accepted. The judging will start next week.

The top three contenders will have a chance to win cash. The public will also have a chance to vote on their favorite.

Salas says, while this competition is the first, it won’t be the last.

“We look forward to doing it every year from here on out, and we’re looking forward to growing next year,” said Salas.

If you are interested in entering the competition, click here.