Roswell HS dance team wins national competition

ROSWELL, N.M. – The Roswell High School’s dance team known as the “Charlie’s Angels” won its fourth national title in the National Dance Alliance Competition.

“We won nationals in the large Varsity Palm Division, which is something we feel like we’re capable of doing, but it’s a hard thing to accomplish,” said Kim Castro, head coach of the Roswell High School dance team.



The dance team was front a center at the high school state basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon. They hit The Pit just days after performing on an even bigger stage.

“It feels really good to come from such a small town and go over there with a bunch of bigger states,” said Jacqueline Pappas, a Roswell High School senior.

“It feels rewarding,” said Delaney Denio, another Roswell High School senior.

But this team is no stranger to first place trophys, they’re the reigning 5A State champions too. All of these accomplishments come after facing some hardships during the pandemic.

“With COVID, we were kind of, like the rest of the state struggling to get things back to where we are now and so here we are three years later,” said Castro.

And now with state championships just a week away, the Charlie’s Angels are taking their confidence from their national accolades back to the pit to try and repeat again.

“I’m feeling very confident actually, I think we’re going to do very well just because we came back from nationals and did so well over there,” said Pappas.