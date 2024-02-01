Roswell launches new recycling program

After years of asking for a recycling program, people in Roswell now have a place to sort their trash in the form of a pilot program.

Earlier this month, residents asked the city council to think about running a recycling program.

During the city council meeting, the mayor said they had a number of financial issues and were strapped for money. They were hoping to see a recycling program set up in the future. Two weeks later, they got one.

“We wanted to resume the recycling program for the city, with a lot of resident interest, a lot of push forward and support from the mayor and council,” said Abraham Chaparro, a City of Roswell solid waste director.

Chaparro says recycling on a large scale can get pricey.

“Instead of a large-scale operation, we want to start small-scale and build from there with the city council and the city manager’s support will come into the budget season. Say ‘Hey, how do we want to expand incrementally while we re-establish our financial stability?’” said Chaparro.

The Solid Waste Department partnered with Target, the Roswell Recycling Center, and Green Tree in Ruidoso Downs. Green Tree will take the city’s cardboard and plastics at no charge.

“It’s a very economical cost for us. So basically, we’re just paying for a driver to drive up there, drop it off and come back,” Chaparro said.

Chaparro says residents can already drop off their recycling at the landfill.

“We have a collection point here at the landfill. We have two designated containers where they can come in free of charge, bringing the corrugated cardboard, and the plastics. And our landfill staff will meet them, we’ll review the product, see what they’re bringing through, and then we’ll collect it, and then we’ll transfer it over to another area,” said Chaparro.

You can drop off cardboard, cans and plastic bottles at the landfill. To learn more about the recycling program, click here.