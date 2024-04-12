Roswell police: 1 killed in overnight rollover crash

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell police are investigating a rollover crash that left one person dead overnight after they were ejected from their vehicle.

First responders found 21-year-old Logan Kennard dead on the road while responding to a crash at Washington Avenue and West Reed Street. It happened around 2 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say Kennard was driving his Ford F-250 on South Washington when it left the road and struck a utility pole just south of Rancho Road. The truck kept going and passed by four houses while off the road.

The truck reentered the road and rolled at least once, ejecting Kennard from the vehicle, before the truck came to rest on its roof.

First responders say they found debris strewn over a few-hundred-foot-wide area. Investigators determined Kennard was likely speeding and lost control on the bridge just south of West Summit Street, which led to the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police haven’t said if alcohol was a factor as they are waiting for autopsy results.