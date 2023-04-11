Roswell police arrest suspect following shooting, pursuit

ROSWELL, N.M. — Police say a shooting suspect led them on a pursuit before crashing into a light pole in the area of South Main Street near Offutt Street.

Roswell police said authorities were pursuing a suspect in a shooting that happened outside the city limits on the 200 block of Horton Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody following the crash.

According to police, two shooting victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office with RPD assisting.

Information is limited at this time.

