Roswell police investigate fatal shooting at Walmart

ROSWELL, N.M. – Roswell police are still looking for a man they say shot and killed someone inside a Walmart Saturday night.

Investigators believe there was some kind of dispute between two men before shots were fired. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the man who fired the shots took off from the Walmart.

The suspect is still not in custody at this time, but the Chaves County sheriff says they believe they know who opened fire.

Police have not identified the victim.