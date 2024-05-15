Roswell police officer wounded and suspect killed in shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting that left a police officer wounded and a suspect dead Wednesday morning in Roswell.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the area of North Main Street and College Boulevard.

According to Roswell police, one of their officers was shot in the leg and a suspect is dead. Paramedics reportedly transported the officer to one hospital and then transferred him to another for further treatment.

There were also other officers involved in the shooting but police didn’t specify any further. They were uninjured, however.

All streets are back open.

New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.