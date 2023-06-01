Roswell prepares for annual UFO Festival

ROSWELL, N.M. – The City of Roswell is gearing up for the 76th annual UFO Festival set to take place in downtown Roswell the first weekend of July.

“We celebrate the weird, the unique, the quirky and the fun, and those that are seeking the truth of whether or not those UFOs landed here and aliens were on our property,” said Juanita Jennings, the Roswell director of Public Affairs.

The city has a few surprises up their sleeve including two concerts this year and a meet and greet raffle for those that purchase VIP tickets.

“This year, we are enhancing the festival by having not one show but two concerts this year. Friday night, we will have the bang called Siggno, they are a Tejano rock band, and then on Saturday night we will have the country female trio called Runaway June,” she said.

The festival will be a mix of things they have done before like the Kids Zone, E.T. Eatery, and costume parties along with new experiences.

“We are adding a new immersive experience called the Moon Maze, so we are trying into the history of the moon trying to be a little bit educational but also fun,” said Jennings.

They have also been working with local law enforcement to make sure the proper emergency evacuation plans are in place at all times.

Some of the experiences are free while others require a ticket.

