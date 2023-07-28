Roswell school district ready for new year

ROSWELL, N.M. — It may look empty now but in less than two weeks, Roswell schools will be full of students.

The school district says they’re ready for the school year to begin.

“In relationship to years past, I feel pretty confident where we are at, ” said Brian Luck, the superintendent for the Roswell Independent School District.

He says when it comes to staffing, they’re in a good spot.

“We’re actually in pretty good shape this year as far as our employees,” Luck said. “We could always use people, as far as some of our certified staff, you know, we still have vacancies, but compared to the last few years we’re in pretty good shape.”

Luck says one of the biggest changes he’s seen throughout the district is their career and technical education.

He says the district’s four high schools are using the career and technical initiative to help students succeed after high school.

“All four of them really are moving towards helping our kids not only be successful in high school but actually have a leg up and a plan as they graduate from those high schools,” he said.

While you’re getting back into the routine of going to school, don’t forget about school safety.

“One of our primary focuses again is school safety,” Luck said. “So, as you’re driving around, please obey our traffic signal in our school zones. We don’t want to make someone have a bad day because they blew through a school zone and ended up getting pulled over and got a ticket.”