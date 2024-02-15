Roswell seeks input on road safety plan

The City of Roswell is taking a step forward to make their streets safer and more accessible to everyone.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Roswell is taking a step forward to make their streets safer and more accessible to everyone.

Speeding, running stop signs, and red lights are just a few on the list of problems Roswell residents face daily just to get to the other side of the city.

Residents have many concerns when it comes to what they see on the roads.

“We have no sidewalks, our children have to walk on the street with the semi-trucks. If not, they’ll walk in the mud,” said a Roswell resident.

The city wants to hear from residents about road safety through a survey. It will collect information and will be used to develop a Road Safety Action plan.

Roswell received a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Federal Safe Streets for All program to fund a roadway safety action plan.

The goal is to stop the amount of traffic-related deaths and injuries on the road, while also providing safe and efficient streets for all road users.

“There’s not enough access for us as two-wheeled drivers,” said Jose DeAnda, a Roswell resident who rides his bike everywhere.

He hopes to see the city put more stop signs, so drivers can see there is more than just people in cars.

“The roads need a lot of repairs, they need a lot, a lot of repairs, and most of all, they need a lot of will need a lot more stop signs a lot more yield signs,” DeAnda said. “People don’t realize that you have to be totally aware and alert when you’re driving and not necessarily for the other car, but people like me on a bicycle.”