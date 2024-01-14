Roswell swears in 5 new city council members

Five new Roswell City Council members were sworn in last week. On Thursday night, they got to work, starting with the Hobson Road flood Prevention project.

City councilors passed a vote for a public hearing that could fund just over $9.6 million for the project. The project started after the road experienced extreme flooding back in 2021.

The funding would help redevelop West Hobson Road to control flooding.

“About every two years, we lose the tracks. We had to go in there, repair and replace the ballasts, depending on what happens with the rails. We’d be addressing the roadway ditches between main and west and to the west by the National Guard,” said Louis Najar, a City of Roswell engineer.

87% of the money will come from a grant, while $1.2 million will get financed by a loan.

Another issue they took on was approval for a public hearing on selling land the city had dedicated for a Blackdom memorial.

As of now, there aren’t any plans for the memorial. The Overland Group offered the city over $135,000 for the land.

The city is also moving forward with Wayfinding Professional Services to help tourists get around town.

“Mainstreet, Roswell has been pushing this, and they want to put in those a couple of kiosks and some overhead signs,” said Najar.

Mayor Pro Tem Cristina Arnold added that wayfinding will be beneficial for the future of tourism.

“It would be appealing once we are chosen for the Reno air races and if we’re not, then it’s actually still twofold. In my opinion, the Main Street in Roswell is the epicenter of our community. I think it speaks volumes when we actually invest in that epicenter. In my opinion, this is a win-win for putting a good focus on a beautiful area,” said Arnold.