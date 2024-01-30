Roswell welcomes first female firefighter

The City of Roswell has had its fair share of firefighters throughout the years, but for the first time, a female has made it into the department.

ROSWELL, N.M. – The City of Roswell has had its fair share of firefighters throughout the years, but for the first time, a female has made it into the department.

Kayla Lewis, a firefighter EMT for the City of Roswell, graduated Friday with her fellow firefighters.

After talking to her, it’s clear becoming a firefighter was not always at the top of her list.

“I worked side-by-side with the fire department for years on calls and whatnot. So I got to know a lot of the guys. It wasn’t actually something that I had considered until my first year in the ambulance, I kind of kicked around the idea. I thought it’d be cool,” said Lewis.

She tried out for the combat challenge and passed. Firefighters had a little over five minutes to complete.

“I passed it! I was shocked whenever my best friend was there, and she came over to me, and she told me the time. And in my head, that four minutes and 44 seconds, it felt like forever when you’re doing it,” Lewis said.

She says becoming a firefighter is more than the physical act of fighting fires.

“Going into the actual training at the academy, it’s tough. It’s physically demanding. It is mentally, emotionally, mentally demanding,” said Lewis. “I always say that it’s not about being motivated to do something. You have to be disciplined, you have to learn self-discipline, and really, really push yourself, but it’s absolutely doable.”

Earning the title of the first female firefighter in Roswell is an honor.

“The job that these guys do at the fire department is a tough job and to be able to be a part of that, and also to hopefully set a good example for younger females, or even females who are thinking or wanting to do it now. It’s an honor to be a part of the department and an honor to be somebody that those girls can look up to,” said Lewis.

The Roswell Fire Department will have a Combat challenge Feb. 10. Click here for more information.