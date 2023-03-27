Roswell woman arrested for ABQ homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. — Authorities arrested a Roswell woman accused of carrying out a plot to rob and kill a friend of hers in February 2021.

On Friday, authorities arrested 34-year-old Samantha Shull in Roswell. U.S. marshals sought Shull for an alleged armed robbery-murder plot in Albuquerque.

According to the marshals’ service, on Thursday, law enforcement learned Shull returned to the Roswell area. Roswell police officers, Chaves County deputies, New Mexico State Police officers and U.S. marshals tracked down Shull.

Authorities found Shull with the suspect vehicle, painted in a different color. They saw her getting into the vehicle and eventually led them on a pursuit.

The marshals say Shull hit one of the law enforcement vehicles. The pursuit ended when Shull’s vehicle hit another vehicle and stalled. Authorities took her into custody, reportedly without any issues.

Shull faced charges of homicide, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Now, police also charged her with aggravated fleeing law enforcement, aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

