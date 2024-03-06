Roswell works to bring air races to New Mexico

The City of Roswell is one of three finalists to be considered for the next home of the National Championship Air Races and Show.

ROSWELL, N.M. – The City of Roswell is one of three finalists to be considered for the next home of the National Championship Air Races and Show.

Mike Espiritu, with the Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Corporation, has worked with city leaders to get the National Championship to Roswell for the past year.

“We believe that we have everything they need to be successful right here in New Mexico,” said Espiritu.

He says there is already a lot the city is doing like laying out parking plans, RV parking, and thinking about creating the infrastructure for the RV parks.

They’re even going as far as expanding their terminal at the Roswell Air Center. But there’s a lot they have to put on hold.

Fred Telling, the CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, says there have been many challenges when it comes to finding the final site. They have to consider a spot with flat land, longer runways, and a place for spectators to stay.

“As a consequence, we need a large number of hotel rooms and this is one of the areas in which both Roswell and Casper are somewhat challenged,” said Telling.

But Espiritu says he isn’t worried.

“We know we don’t have the lodging for 70,000 people or whatever the number is, but from a regional perspective we do,” said Espiritu.

City leaders should find out by the end of April if Roswell will be the new home of the national championship air races.