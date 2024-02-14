Roundhouse Rundown: Cannabis laws, meat inspection, gun sales

Both the House and Senate are busy Tuesday afternoon. The legislative session will end at noon Thursday.

House lawmakers approved a sweeping set of changes to New Mexico’s cannabis laws Tuesday. They’re mostly aimed at cleaning up some loose ends while also tightening regulations against illicit cannabis coming in from outside of the state. The bill’s sponsor says many of these changes came from the cannabis industry leaders who wouldn’t notice the gaps until everything was up and running.

“We’ve learned a lot, unfortunately, by some of the bad actors, and fortunately, by some of the great actors who are saying, ‘We’re doing good business, here’s how we could do better,'” said Rep. Andrea Romero. “We’re just grateful to have that bipartisan support in a budding industry around the state.”

That cannabis bill still needs to go back to the Senate for final approval.

The House also signed off on a bill establishing a state-run meat inspection program, which will allow more New Mexico-grown beef to be processed, sold and eaten right here in New Mexico. The bill unanimously cleared the Senate and the House and is heading to the governor for a signature.

Lawmakers have less than 48 hours to get bills to the governor. Only a handful of bills have landed on her desk, so far.

House lawmakers gave their final stamp of approval on a proposed seven-day waiting period for gun sales across New Mexico Monday night. It’s meant to allow for federally required background checks to be completed, but there are several exceptions for law enforcement, concealed carry holders, and immediate family members.

Other bills that have made it through call for increased training requirements for school board members, a new higher education trust fund, and more distributions from the Early Childhood Education and Care Fund. Bills increasing Supreme Court salaries and expanding the Law Enforcement Retention Fund are also ready for the governor’s signature.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has already signed off on a plan to rework the state’s high school graduation requirements.