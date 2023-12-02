Rowell Christmas Railway will not be open this season

Around this time of year, the Roswell Christmas Railway would be welcoming thousands of people.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Around this time of year, the Roswell Christmas Railway would be welcoming thousands of people.

Jacob Roebuck, the owner of Roebuck Entertainment, says it was a hard decision, but they decided to not reopen the attraction this year.

The issue they ran into was not having a permanent space.

“We realized a couple years into the whole process that because of the size of the event, the size of the setup and teardown, we really needed our own space,” Roebuck said.

The Roswell Christmas Railway was at the Spring River Zoo for six years before it moved to the Eastern New Mexico fairgrounds.

As much as both parties tried last year, Roebuck says they couldn’t work out a long-term deal.

“They really tried and we really tried to make something work out but we weren’t able to get to a win-win with them, unfortunately,” Roebuck said.

He says it’s sad to see it go but they still have a little piece of the attraction on display – a Lego attraction that used to be at the Roswell Christmas Railway.

Roebuck says the attraction inspired Bricktown, a collection of interactive displays made from Legos.

It may be the closest thing you’ll see to the Christmas Railway this year. If there’s an opportunity down the road, Roebucks says they may pick it up again.

You can find some pieces at the Christmas on the Pecos in Carlsbad.