Ruidoso police investigate alleged school shooting threat

RUIDOSO, N.M. — If you or your kid go to school in Ruidoso, expect heightened security Friday as police officers are investigating a shooting threat.

Ruidoso police say they received a call Thursday evening about two students allegedly threatening a school shooting. As an added precaution, they asked Lincoln County deputies to have a presence at the middle and high schools.

The Ruidoso Police Department and the Ruidoso School District are investigating the threat.

