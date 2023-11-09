Runoff election expected for District 6 city council seat

There were four candidates running to replace Pat Davis, but now it's come down to two front-runners.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque city council had almost half of its seats up for grabs Tuesday night. Some longtime city councilors were replaced.

One incumbent barely hung on to her seat, but the new representative for one district is still undecided.

The District 6 race is one of the largest districts in the metro, and includes the International District.

City Council President Pat Davis has held that seat since 2015. There were four candidates running to replace him, but now it’s come down to two front-runners.

Nichole Rogers is in the narrow lead with 40% of the votes at last check. Jeff Hoehn was behind with 32%. Because no one got more than 50% of the vote, this race is looking like it will go to a runoff election.

If that happens, voters will be back at the polls in a month. The winner would need more than 50% of the vote to win the election.

KOB 4 spoke to both candidates Wednesday.

“We can’t put more housing there until we fix the infrastructure issues like no food, no pharmacy, you know, transit, all of the things we need to have a thriving community we need to do before we start housing more people here in District 6,” said Rogers.

“You know, our district is a tale of two cities, right, you know, we have the best of Albuquerque, and then we have some of the most challenged areas in Albuquerque. So one of the things that I would do is I would really focus on the area east of San Mateo in our district, right?” said Hoehn.

The other seats have been decided.

Democrat Joaquin Baca won the District 2 seat replacing longtime Democrat Isaac Benton. Benton – who is retiring – held the seat since 2005.

Conservative Brooke Bassan narrowly held on to her District 4 seat with 51% of the vote.

In District 8, Daniel Champine had 54% of the vote. He replaces fellow Republican Trudy Jones who held that seat since 2007.

Both District 6 candidates said they received information about a runoff election. But the county clerk’s office did not confirm that date.