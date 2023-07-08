RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq The World’ Tour stops in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — New Mexico will be welcoming the biggest drag show in the world next week.

Several performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race will be featured, including DeJa Skye.

“I’ve never been to New Mexico,” Skye said. “I’ve been to like all the surrounding states. I don’t know what it is about New Mexico. I love going to cities and states that I’ve never been to, it makes me really excited about the adventure and to see new faces.”

New Mexico is one of more than 100 stops for the production, spanning North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Skye said it’s been an amazing opportunity to connect with and grow loving and accepting communities.

“At the end of the day, drag is therapeutic not only for the fans but for us as well,” she said. “It really is kind of an escape. We’re not trying to hurt anyone. Like I said, the queer community is about love and drag queens are the mascots.”

The tour stop is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center. For more information, click here.

