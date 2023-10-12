Rural New Mexico convenience store owner fatally shot in store

WEED, N.M. — Authorities detained a suspect accused of shooting a rural convenience store owner in her store Wednesday morning near Cloudcroft.

Around 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Otero County deputies responded to reports of someone “jumping” the owner of the Weed Store.

They arrived and found the owner with gunshot wounds. She later died at the scene.

The nearby Mayhill Country Store identified her as Laura McCormick, a former employee of theirs.

At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, New Mexico State Police pulled the suspect vehicle over and detained the suspect.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office reported the vehicle as stolen. They did not identify the suspect, however.

The Mayhill Country Store shared pictures of the suspect, allegedly walking through just days before the shooting in Weed.

Like others in the community, the shooting left them shaken up.

“So much was taken from our little mountain community. Not only our beloved friend but our sense of safety in our little mountain villages,” the Mayhill Country Store Facebook page posted. “Even though he has been caught, this man has left a hole in our little mountain community. Please continue to pray for the families and the community as a whole. It is unimaginable that this could happen up here.”

Laura McCormick left behind two sons, a husband and stepchildren, as well as friends and family. The family is asking for privacy and prayers.

The Mayhill Country Store will reopen Monday with extra security measures and an armed guard.

When the store reopens, they will be accepting donations for the McCormick family. You can also make donations at the Weed Store and the Mayhill Cafe.

A candlelight vigil in McCormick’s memory will take place this Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Weed Store.