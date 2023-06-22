‘Rust’ armorer faces new tampering with evidence charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The list of legal troubles just got bigger for former “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

According to prosecutors, Gutierrez-Reed got rid of drugs she had on set by giving them to another person on the day of the fatal shooting.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after a live round was put in a prop gun during rehearsal.

Now, a tampering with evidence charge has been added on top of the involuntary manslaughter charge Gutierrez-Reed was already facing.

Right now, she’s the only one still facing charges for the shooting.

Originally, actor Alec Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors ended up dropping the charges against Baldwin in April 2023. They said some evidence required further investigation.

Baldwin could still face charges if prosecutors choose to refile in the next few months.