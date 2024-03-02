‘Rust’ director recounts shooting on set during testimony in armorer’s trial

"Rust" director Joel Souza took the stand Friday in the trial of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

“There was an incredibly loud bang, that was not like the half and quarter loads you hear on the set,” Souza said. “This was deafening, and it felt like somebody had taken a baseball bat to my shoulder.”

Souza was hit by the bullet and it took him a long time to figure out that he was shot – because he didn’t believe it was possible. He also explained to the jury that there were a few details he couldn’t remember from the day of the “Rust” shooting, like who handed Alec Baldwin the gun.

However, he said there were other things he would never forget.

“I remember sort of stumbling back and either fell to my knees or I’m sitting, and I distinctly remember her being lowered to the ground,” Souza said.

While Souza was on the stand, the state tried to establish where Gutierrez-Reed was when the gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“I remember at one point, looking up and her standing there with another person or a few other people,” Souza said. “She looked distraught. And just, I remember her saying, I’m sorry, I’m sorry Joel. And I remember somebody just screaming at her and they just ushered her out.”

From the set, Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for his injuries, and at this point, he still didn’t believe he was shot with a live round.

“They kept talking about this bullet, it did not compute for me,” Souza said. “I just kept saying, you don’t understand, no, no, no, this was a movie set, that’s not possible. You don’t get it. And they kept saying, no, no, no – it is.”

After calling a few more witnesses, court adjourned for the day and the judge gave a scheduling update, saying they expect to hear closing arguments on March 7. The trial was expected to last two weeks, but the judge expects the jury to deliberate longer than that.