“Rust” medic settles for $1.15M with prop master

SANTA FE, N.M. — The medic who rushed to aid “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as she lay dying on set in October 2021, settled claims against the film’s prop master Monday.

Medic Cherlyn Schaefer settled claims against prop master Sarah Zachry for $1,150,000. One of Schaefer’s attorneys, Justin Rodriguez, confirmed the settlement and said the court approved it Monday.

Schaefer tried saving Hutchins after a revolver, held by Alec Baldwin, fired a shot that struck Hutchins. She later died from her wound.

Schaefer and her attorneys filed the lawsuit in February 2022. They allege Zachry “knew or should have known” the revolver contained a live round, adding she acted negligently and intended to inflict emotional distress on Schaefer.

The attorney stated Monday, “We’re pleased to have reached the first of hopefully many future settlements in this matter.”

Co-defendants in the lawsuit include Rust Movie Productions, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, PDQ Arm and Prop in Albuquerque and Bonanza Creek Ranch.

PDQ Arm and Prop provided guns and ammo to the set. The lawsuit accuses owner Seth Kenney of supplying live ammo to the set and destroying the gun afterward. However, Kenney has so far denied the claims, including about supplying live ammo.

The lawsuit also alleges Gutierrez-Reed also supplied ammo and guns to the set. She is currently the only person facing criminal charges in this case.

One of Schaefer’s attorneys, Justin Rodriguez, issued the following statement Tuesday:

“We are pleased to have reached this first of hopefully many future settlements in this matter. The $1.1 million represents only a small fraction of Ms. Schafer’s total damages. We are thankful for the Court approving the settlement and providing Ms. Schaefer some compensation at this time as she continues to struggle with her ongoing recovery. We remain hopeful that the remaining defendants will follow Ms. Zachary’s lead and bring this matter to an end. It is unfortunate that Rust Productions continues to direct their time, efforts and money on continuing to film a movie, as opposed to bringing this matter to an amicable resolution.”