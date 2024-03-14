Safe ride option available in New Mexico for St. Patrick’s Day

NEW MEXICO — St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday and, if you’re planning to celebrate, there are some safe ride options you should know about.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is partnering with officials from Bernalillo, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties to offer a rideshare credit this weekend. It starts Friday at 10 a.m. and goes through Monday at 2 a.m.

Residents in the three mentioned counties can open the Uber app and type in code “ABQGREEN24” under “Vouchers” to receive $10 off on up to two trips.

They’re offering this to the first 1,500 riders. It doesn’t cover a tip or Uber Eats, just the cost of the Uber ride.

Since the program began in the summer of 2017, it has reportedly provided safe rides to more than 38,000 riders in the Albuquerque metro area. Bernalillo County contributes $80,000 to this annual effort.