Safety tips to know before trick-or-treating this Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Before you take your kids trick-or-treating this Halloween, you’ll want to make sure you finalize some important safety steps.

Among them, make sure your child is illuminated. BCFR Lt. Robert Arguelles recommends accessorizing your kids’ Halloween costumes with an illuminated wristband.

Also, equip them with a flashlight to make sure they’re seen while out trick-or-treating. That will ensure they’re seen by cars passing by their trick-or-treating area.

There are a lot of cool Halloween decorations you may do this holiday but you'll want to keep safety top of mind. BCFR Lt. Robert Arguelles explains more.

Of course, another safety tip is to inspect their candy. Make sure your kids don’t eat any candy that has already been opened.

Also, look at the label. Milk, soy, peanuts and tree nuts products can cause children’s allergies to flare up. Labels will usually list if those allergens are present in a candy.

“You’ll want to inspect all ingredient labels. Keep in mind, that the small version of candies may have different ingredients than the larger version. Just because something that was deemed safe last Halloween may have different ingredients,” said Pawitta Kasemsap, a pediatrician at Optum.

When it comes to allergic reactions, symptoms can vary. Kasemsap says it can consist of runny nose, sneezing, itchy mouth, hives and vomiting, to more serious symptoms, such as shortness of breath and trouble swallowing or breathing.

Should you notice those more serious symptoms, be sure to seek medical attention right away.

Parents, you know the drill each Halloween of inspecting every piece of candy your kid gets in their trick-or-treating haul. Here are some other safety tips to know.

Decorations are another popular thing. Experts recommend using battery-operated candles if kids are going to be around your Jack-o-lanterns.

“When you’re lighting any kind of open flame, and you’re going to potentially leave it unattended inside of a Jack-o-lantern, you’ll want to make sure it’s isolated from any kind of flammable materials,” Lt. Arguelles said.