SAG-AFTRA strike pauses 18 projects in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actors are joining the WGA on the picket line, freezing nearly 20 productions in New Mexico.

18 projects in New Mexico will be shut down, according to the New Mexico Film Office.

Writers have been on strike since May, which also paused many productions. Now that the Screen Actors Guild has also voted to go on strike, that shuts down any remaining work.

KOB 4 received the following statement from New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson:

“As of yesterday, New Mexico had 18 projects – 7 digital media experiences, 5 TV series, 2 short films, 2 video games, 1 feature film, and 1 commercial – in production. The work stoppage certainly impacts the state’s economy as production is temporarily halted, the extent to which we won’t see until further down the road.

We are confident that once production resumes in full, the industry will be resilient. Our soundstage infrastructure, diverse locations, and strong incentives will continue to attract productions to the state at record levels.”

Workers are pushing for higher pay and protection against AI, among other demands.

