Salvation Army Thrift Store seeks volunteers in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. – The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Roswell used to be open Monday through Saturday. Now, the thrift store is open five days a week.

“We’re not open Sunday and Monday because of staff shortage. Our funding is very low because of staffing. We have very few employees here and even less volunteers. It’s hard to have it open more,” said Shari Callaway, an envoy for the Salvation Army in Roswell.

Callaway says they need volunteers not only for the holiday season but year round.

“It’s hard in December to get volunteers, but year round we need help. Even if you just have 30 minutes, an hour once a week. If you can be a regular volunteer, we’d love that, we need people every month to help us go through clothes, hang clothes, go through donations,” said Callaway.

The thrift store isn’t the only place hurting for volunteers.

“Our food bank is very busy and large. We give away over 600 boxes a month to just Chavez County people, and we also have a government program that we deliver to on the eastern side of New Mexico,” Callaway said.

In total, they fill over 2,000 boxes. The more volunteers they have, the more they will be able to help the community.

“We have to assemble the food boxes and then load the food boxes with food, and then mark them in and get them delivered, or hand them out here to our local Chavez County people. So we always need help filling boxes,” said Callaway.

