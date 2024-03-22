San Juan College breaks ground on new pumptrack

Bicycling enthusiasts in the Four Corners won't have to drive hours for a pumptrack as San Juan College recently broke ground on one.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — Bicycling enthusiasts in the Four Corners won’t have to drive hours for a pumptrack as San Juan College recently broke ground on one.

Crews broke ground Monday on the track. It’s just a mile south of campus at the college’s bike park.

A local bike shop owner is just one of many people waiting for crews to complete the new track.

“We’re very fortunate to have this tool in the toolbox to help grow the outdoor recreation here in Farmington,” said Christopher Martinez, owner of Sandstone Cycles. “We race motorcycles here, we have a motocross track. There are skate parks, the lake, you can go skiing.”

Soon, they’ll add a pumptrack to the list.

What is a pumptrack, you may ask? It’s a skill-building platform made of asphalt that teaches children how to use their body weight to create momentum.

“It does sound more dangerous. But, it actually creates a safer environment because you get more traction, but also ease of maintenance, longevity,” Martinez said.

He’s excited to not have to drive a long way to get to a pumptrack.

“They’re not found very often. I believe the closest thing to Farmington would be Albuquerque, Grand Junction, Colo., or St. George, Utah,” Martinez said.

Construction will likely take about four to six weeks.

“I’m just really excited for the area, I think that it’s been a long time coming, and it’s taken a little bit like, you know, all great things take time,” said Martinez.

As excitement builds up, officials are asking community members to hold back as much as possible from using the bike park – even though it may be open throughout construction.