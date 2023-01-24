San Juan County deputy accused of firing weapon at pursuit suspect

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — A San Juan County deputy is accused of firing his weapon at a suspect who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit and hit one of their vehicles.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle fled twice as a deputy tried to pull them over for not having their headlights on. After the second time, deputies began pursuing the vehicle in the area of Murray Boulevard and South Butler in Farmington.

Eventually, the driver stopped but then is accused of backing her vehicle into a deputy’s vehicle. At that time, the deputy fired at her vehicle and tried to flee. However, police vehicles blocked her in and prevented her escape.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Lacy Shay Gomez, was reportedly taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

This case is still under investigation. The deputy is on administrative leave.