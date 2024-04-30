100% San Juan County Initiative helps parents and children

An organization in our state is helping parents in the Four Corners find resources.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – An organization in our state is helping parents in the Four Corners find resources.

100% San Juan County Initiative helps people with food security, behavior health care programs, and medical care programs for children in the community.

The organization held a summit this past Friday to let people ask questions and get the answers they need.

“If a kid is in crisis, they send them to the social worker and the social worker may not have any real information about that kid beyond that moment,” said an ABLE Clinic Services rep.

Another big concern for parents is finding affordable childcare that also fits their schedules. And what if they can’t make it to a doctor’s office? Access to telehealth is vital.

“That will help with getting into talking with someone from the medical side when they can’t get into a doctor’s appointment,” said an Aztec Public Library rep.

The 100% San Juan County Initiative wants to eliminate these barriers, and they are doing it in a one-stop family center. It’s located in Presbyterian Medical Services building in Farmington.

So far, the one-stop hub center has six out of 10 services ready to go.

“But now the $100,000 anonymous foundation grant we are going to be able to really get all 10 services available,” said Kathy Price, a 100% SJC event organizer.

The 100% initiative started at New Mexico State University with the Anna, Age Eight Institute. They’re working to address challenges associated with diverse childhood experiences.

So far, the organization is active in 19 counties across New Mexico.