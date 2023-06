ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Atrisco Heritage Jaguars have a new girls’ basketball coach – Joseph Sanchez.

Prior to taking the job with the Jags, Sanchez was an assistant coach with Del Norte.

Sanchez was also the head coach at Grants. In all he has 17-years of experience that he will take with him to the Atrisco Heritage.

Watch the video above for more.