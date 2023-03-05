Sandia Casino hosts national Fiery Foods & BBQ Show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There was a national showcase of hot food this weekend in Albuquerque that brought people in from all over the country.

“We just enjoy spicy food, barbecue, figured it was a nice day to come tries to out,” said Joe Richardson, a Fiery Foods and BBQ Show attendee.

A line wrapped all the way around Sandia Casino and outside the building all to get a taste of businesses from all over the country who came to show off their spicy creations.

But it’s the locals were really taking pride in their chiles and sauces.

“Just being from here and loving the land and the state in general, it’s so cool to be close to home and be able to celebrate what we do,” said Julia Espinosa, a Taos Hum employee.

In this national food fest, New Mexicans stood tall on celebrating the most popular chile grown right in the backyard of the state.

“We use only Hatch Chile, that’s all we use,” said Paula Porter, founder of Paulita’s New Mexico “We work with our farmers, and it’s fun representing the state.”

This event didn’t just showcase sauces, but people showed off other foodie items too.

“We have a dehydrated green chile stew, which is this,” said Porter.

With big names surrounding the event locals still think it’s the New Mexico made sauces and chiles that stick it out compared to any other.

“It’s definitely got the best, and it needs to be said,” said Espinosa.