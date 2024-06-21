Sandia High School graduate laces up for US Olympic trials

Adriana Tatum will be running in the first heat of the first round of the women's 100-meter trials Friday night.

A Sandia High School graduate is running at the U.S. Olympic trials – in not one, but two races.

Sandia grad Adriana Tatum accepted and declared to run in the 100-meter and 200-meter races. She will be competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team with the best sprinters the country has to offer. She’s already made history as a high schooler and at Arizona State University.

Tatum says it’s surreal to be competing against women she’s watched growing up, like Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson.

Albuquerque’a own Adriana Tatum will be running in heat one of the first round of the women’s 100-meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials tonight at 6:53 p.m. MT. You can watch this race on USA Network or Peacock tonight. https://t.co/72kyigLHx4 — Lauren Green (@_thelaurengreen) June 21, 2024