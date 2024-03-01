Sandia hosts National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show this weekend in Albuquerque

The 35th annual National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show will be at Sandia Resort and Casino this weekend. It kicks off Friday and will go through Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 35th annual National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show will be at Sandia Resort and Casino this weekend. It kicks off Friday and will go through Sunday.

Sample everything from blazing BBQ to super hot salsa, mild and savory marinades and rubs, and even sweet heat desserts. There are more than 1,000 different products from across the country (and the world) to taste and purchase.

HOURS

Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

