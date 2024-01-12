Sandia Labs reports record high economic impact

Officials said the economic impact of Sandia National Labs has reached an all-time high of nearly $4.8 billion – that's $559 million more than in 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials say the economic impact of Sandia National Labs has reached an all-time high of nearly $4.8 billion – that’s $559 million more than in 2022.



“This increase was due in large part to increase the labor workforce and increase in procurements,” said Zack Michaelson, small business program manager at Sandia Labs.



Michaelson said 2023 was a big year for its partnership with local small businesses.



“In FY23, Sandia provided $2.4 million in assistance to over 120 small businesses here in New Mexico,” he said.



Michaelson said Sandia also turns to local businesses for a variety of needs like construction, cables, and office supplies.



“It’s important that we spend taxpayer dollars with our small businesses to help our communities and small business owners thrive,” he said. “And frankly, some of our small businesses have capabilities that the larger businesses don’t that we need for our critical mission work.”



Along with growing its relationship with small businesses, Sandia also grew its workforce.



Sandia added 1,200 new jobs in 2023. There are nearly 16,700 employees, according to Michaelson.



Sandia also focused a lot of time on giving back to the community.



“We also donated over 1,600 retired electronics,” Michaelson said. “These are refurbished desktop computers, laptops, and iPads to schools here in Albuquerque as well as in Silver City. We donated more than $36,000 worth of gift cards for the holidays for foster kids here in New Mexico, as well as donated over 1,000 toys for tots.”