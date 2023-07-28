Sandia National Lab sets extended reality demo event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’ve ever wanted the chance to try out extended reality or virtual, augmented reality, Sandia National Labs has an event for you.

It’s happening August 4 at Explora from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone from kids, families, STEM enthusiasts and everyone is invited to check it out.

Microsoft, Sandia Labs and developers with haptic technology will all be there showing off their gadgets.

A couple of organizers from Sandia Labs stopped by to share more. Watch the video above for more information or click here.